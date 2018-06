Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Aflo)

Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Osaka, Japan around 8am on June 18, 2018.

The earthquake struck during the morning rush hour causing major traffic disruption, leaving people stranded inside and outside train stations.



(above 2) Tsuruhashi station in Osaka.



(above) Imazato station in Osaka



(above) Imazato station in Osaka. A notice says that the train is not running.