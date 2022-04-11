address
5F Ginza Ono Building,
Tsukiji, Chuo City
104-0045 Tokyo, Japan
Contact
Social
Copyright © 2022 Nippon News. All Rights Reserved.
Shooting in Japan can be daunting for a foreign company, especially when considering the language barrier. Nippon News is your one-stop shooting production agency in Tokyo, ready to help fullfill all your editorial needs. We can help bring your ideas to life quickly and with fair rates.
Nippon News has provided photo and video production services out of Tokyo since 2002. Our clients are broadcasters and production companies from around the world who want competitively priced high-quality content, or need professionals to assist them in the organization of their shoot. Our award winning photographers are out in the field daily covering everything from breaking news stories, major sport events, celebrity red carpet premieres and fashion catwalks in Tokyo. We also have a nationwide network of freelance contributors that shoot for us, from snowy Hokkaido in the north to tropical Okinawa in the south and points in between. Nippon News is your one-stop shooting production agency in Tokyo.
We offer a wide array of shooting and production services for all your needs. We can handle still photography, video, timelapse, drone aerials and professional audio. Our team can also help you with locations and talents, making your production in Japan smooth and easy.
Thank you for taking the time to visit Nippon News. For any inquiries, assignment requests or questions please fill the form. You can also get in touch by phone or email. We look forward to hear from you!
5F Ginza Ono Building,
Tsukiji, Chuo City
104-0045 Tokyo, Japan
Copyright © 2022 Nippon News. All Rights Reserved.