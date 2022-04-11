Nippon news

Shooting in Japan can be daunting for a foreign company, especially when considering the language barrier. Nippon News is your one-stop shooting production agency in Tokyo, ready to help fullfill all your editorial needs. We can help bring your ideas to life quickly and with fair rates.

We Know Japan

Our team of bilingual professionals has been coordinating shoots in Japan since 2002. We know Japan and what it takes to make your project go swiftly.

Fast And Reliable

Our flat daily rate ensures you great results at a fair price. For any other special needs we offer custom rates and a broad area of expertize.

About Us

Nippon News has provided photo and video production services out of Tokyo since 2002. Our clients are broadcasters and production companies from around the world who want competitively priced high-quality content, or need professionals to assist them in the organization of their shoot. Our award winning photographers are out in the field daily covering everything from breaking news stories, major sport events, celebrity red carpet premieres and fashion catwalks in Tokyo. We also have a nationwide network of freelance contributors that shoot for us, from snowy Hokkaido in the north to tropical Okinawa in the south and points in between. Nippon News is your one-stop shooting production agency in Tokyo.

We offer a wide array of shooting and production services for all your needs. We can handle still photography, video, timelapse, drone aerials and professional audio. Our team can also help you with locations and talents, making your production in Japan smooth and easy.

Editorial Shoots

Our team of professional in-house photographers can cover any editorial event in Japan for you.

Sport Photography

Our in-house sport photographers cover all the major events in the world, and would love to put their skills at your service.

Video Coverage

If you need video content, either for news or commercial, our crew can deliver.

Locations

Finding the right locations in Japan can be tricky. We can handle the research, shooting permissions and logistics for you.

Corporate Interviews

We offer a video/audio comprehensive package for interviews, and can also handle translation.

Archive

We work with the most important newspaper archives in Japan, and have acces to an exclusive collection of historical images.

PRICING

Half Day Coverage

$ 400 / 4 hours
  • 4 hours door to door
  • Single photographer/videographer
  • Professional video/audio equipment
  • Simple photo/video editing
  • FTP or HDD Delivery
  • *Transportation not included
  • *Extra hours billed separately
Daily Coverage

$ 700 / 1 day
  • 8 hours door to door
  • Single photographer/videographer
  • Professional video/audio equipment
  • Simple photo/video editing
  • FTP or HDD Delivery
  • *Transportation NOT included
  • *Extra hours billed separately
Custom Shoot

$ ASK
  • Flexible Hours
  • Full Production Crew
  • Professional Video/Audio Equipment
  • Custom Photo/Video Editing
  • FTP or HDD Delivery
  • Tailor-made Billing
  • Extra Costs Included
Shoot For Us

Nippon News focuses on all things related to Japan. We cover news, sport, entertainment and cultural events. And we shoot both in Japan and around the world. We are always interested to hear from new photographers, videographers, writers and journalists who are keen in working with us. Have a look at some of the examples in the gallery below: if you think you have what it takes, get in touch and show us your work. Become a part of the best shooting production agency in Tokyo!
Thank you for taking the time to visit Nippon News. For any inquiries, assignment requests or questions please fill the form. You can also get in touch by phone or email. We look forward to hear from you!

    5F Ginza Ono Building,
    Tsukiji, Chuo City
    104-0045 Tokyo, Japan

