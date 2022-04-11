Nippon News focuses on all things related to Japan. We cover news, sport, entertainment and cultural events. And we shoot both in Japan and around the world. We are always interested to hear from new photographers, videographers, writers and journalists who are keen in working with us. Have a look at some of the examples in the gallery below: if you think you have what it takes, get in touch and show us your work. Become a part of the best shooting production agency in Tokyo!