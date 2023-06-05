ANA unveils its Pokemon themed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at Haneda Airport

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

June 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s largest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveils the Pokemon designed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at the ANA hangar of the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2023. ANA will launch the service from June 4 with a Haneda-Bangkok route. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s largest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) cabin attendants smiles with Pokemon’s character Pikachu as ANA unveils the Pokemon designed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at the ANA hangar of the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2023. ANA will launch the service from June 4 with a Haneda-Bangkok route. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s largest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) cabin attendants displays Pokemon’s character Pikachu designed headrests and aprons as ANA unveils the Pokemon designed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at the ANA hangar of the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2023. ANA will launch the service from June 4 with a Haneda-Bangkok route. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Pokemon’s character Pikachu show their dance performance as Japan’s largest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveils the Pokemon designed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at the ANA hangar of the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2023. ANA will launch the service from June 4 with a Haneda-Bangkok route. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s largest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveils the Pokemon designed Boeing 787 aircraft “Pikachu Jet NH” at the ANA hangar of the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2023. ANA will launch the service from June 4 with a Haneda-Bangkok route. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)