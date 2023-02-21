Legendary Manga Artist, Leiji Matsumoto, dies at the age of 85

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

November 23, 2014, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese comic artist Reiji Matsumoto appears on a talk show during the International Manga Festival in Tokyo on Sunday, November 23, 2014. The manga festa provides a platform within Japan where people who have an interest in manga culture can freely exchange their opinions and ideas. (Photo by Natsuki Sakjai/AFLO)

Leiji Matsumoto was a Japanese manga artist, writer, and anime creator.

He was best known for his science fiction works, particularly his space manga and anime adaption series such as “Space Battleship Yamato”, “Galaxy Express 999”, and “Captain Harlock”.

Not only was he known for his manga and anime works, Matsumoto was also an accomplished musician and has released several albums featuring his own compositions.

He has collaborated with several Japanese musicians and bands, including Daft Punk, Momoiro Clover Z, and Koji Tamaki.

Matsumoto has directed music videos and created album artwork for artists, often incorporating his distinctive visual style and space opera themes into the projects.

He will be missed by many manga and anime fans across the globe.