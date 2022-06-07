Skymark unveils 2nd Pikachu Jet

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Skymark’s 2nd “Pikachu Jet BC” (Boeing 737-800, JA73NG) unveiled in a hangar at Haneda Airport, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Aviation Wire/AFLO)



Skymark pilot and flight attendants unveil the 2nd “Pikachu Jet BC” (Boeing 737-800, JA73NG) with Pikachu (center) in a hangar at Haneda Airport, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Aviation Wire/AFLO)



The cabin of Skymark’s 2nd “Pikachu Jet BC” (Boeing 737-800, JA73NG) unveiled in a hangar at Haneda Airport, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Aviation Wire/AFLO)



Skymark pilot and flight attendants unveil the cabin of the 2nd “Pikachu Jet BC” (Boeing 737-800, JA73NG) in a hangar at Haneda Airport, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Aviation Wire/AFLO)