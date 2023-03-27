Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

*Click any of the images to see the full gallery from AnimeJapan 2023

General view, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

General view, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayer, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayer, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayers, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayers, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayer, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Cosplayers, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

General view, March 25, 2023 – AnimeJapan is the world’s largest anime event. It is an annual event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest anime and manga series. AnimeJapan is a mecca for anime fans from around the world, who come to see the newest releases, meet their favorite creators and voice actors, and experience the vibrant culture that is at the heart of the anime industry. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com