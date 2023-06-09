Japan Airlines and Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land display the “JAL Colorful Dreams Express” jetliner to celebrate the Disneyland’s 40th anniversary

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

June 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan Airlines (JAL) and Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land display the “JAL Colorful Dreams Express” jetliner to celebrate the Disneyland’s 40th anniversary at a JAL hangar at the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Friday, June 9, 2023. The new Disney characters designed Boeing 767 launched JAL’s domestic routes. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

