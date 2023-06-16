Japanese comedian “Tonikaku” speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan after his spotlight at Britain’s Got Talent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

June 16, 2023, Toyota, Japan – Japanese comedian “Tonikaku” (Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura) speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday, June 16, 2023. Now he is very famous globally as he performed at the final of “Britain’s Got Talent”. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 16, 2023, Toyota, Japan – Japanese comedian “Tonikaku” (Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura) poses for photo at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday, June 16, 2023. Now he is very famous globally as he performed at the final of “Britain’s Got Talent”. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 16, 2023, Toyota, Japan – Japanese comedian “Tonikaku” (Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura) speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday, June 16, 2023. Now he is very famous globally as he performed at the final of “Britain’s Got Talent”. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)