Japanese IT company Orso unveils its new toy drone “Drone Star Party” at promotional event

June 6, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese comedian Hayashiya Pe (C) and his wife Hayashiya Pako (L) with model Mizusawa Ally (R) attend a promotional event of a toy drone “Drone Star Party” in Tokyo on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Japan’s IT company Orso unveils the new toy drone, weighing only 50 g, with a detachable Li-ion battery . (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 6, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese comedian Hayashiya Pe (R) and his wife Hayashiya Pako (L) demonstrate to play a toy drone “Drone Star Party” at a promotional event in Tokyo on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Japan’s IT company Orso unveils the new toy drone, weighing only 50 g, with a detachable Li-ion battery . (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 6, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese IT company Orso displays the new toy drone “Drone Star Party” at a promotional event in Tokyo on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The new toy drone, weighing only 50 g, with a detachable Li-ion battery will go on sale from June 6. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

