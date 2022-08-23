Brad Pitt visits Tokyo temple to promote new movie ”Bullet Train”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick attend a promotional event for the movie ”Bullet Train” at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin temple on August 22, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The cast participated in a special Yakuyoke purification ritual at the temple to ward off evil spirits. (Photo by Taichiro Takahashi/AFLO)



Brad Pitt attends a promotional event for the movie ”Bullet Train” at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin temple on August 22, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The cast participated in a special Yakuyoke purification ritual at the temple to ward off evil spirits. (Photo by Taichiro Takahashi/AFLO)



Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick attend a promotional event for the movie ”Bullet Train” at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin temple on August 22, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The cast participated in a special Yakuyoke purification ritual at the temple to ward off evil spirits. (Photo by AFLO)