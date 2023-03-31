New instant noodles “Zubaaan!” event in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Actress Ryoko Yonekura attends a launch event for new instant noodles “Zubaaan!” in Tokyo, Japan on March 2023, March 30. (Photo by AFLO)

(L-R)Japanese comedian Makita Sports, actress Ryoko Yonekura, and Ramen Iida Shoten owner, Shota Iida, attend a launch event for new instant noodles “Zubaaan!” in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Actress Ryoko Yonekura attends a launch event for new flavor of instant noodles “Zubaaan!” in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

(L-R)Japanese comedian Makita Sports, actress Ryoko Yonekura, and Ramen Iida Shoten owner, Shota Iida, pose for pictures during a launch event for new instant noodles “Zubaaan!” in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. announces Yokohama Iekei style instant noodles “Zubaaan!” in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

