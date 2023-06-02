Entertainment, Fashion, International Celebrities

The CHANEL 2022/23 Métiers d’art Collection Show held in Tokyo

Kristen Stewart attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Kristen Stewart attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

 

Natsuko attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Natsuko attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

 

Park Seo-Jun attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Park Seo-Jun attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

 

Caroline De Maigret attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Caroline De Maigret attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

 

Rinko Kikuchi attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Rinko Kikuchi attends the photocall of the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2022/23 Replica Show at Tokyo Big Sight on June 1, 2023 in Japan.

Tags: × × × × × × × × × ×

Written by