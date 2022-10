Tokyo International Film Festival 2022 returns with international guests

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

The 35th Tokyo International Fillm Festival, also known as TIFF is currently underway in Tokyo, Japan. The event is from October 24th, 2022 to November 2nd, 2022. Over the ten-day period, TIFF will be showcasing a variety of works from the forefront of cinema.

For the past two years, the Tokyo International Film Festival has been unable to invite international guests due to the pandemic. This year, TIFF started to bring back a large number of international guests.

General tickets are on sale through the official TIFF website. There are also free admissions to the outdoor screenings.

For more details, see the official TIFF website: https://2022.tiff-jp.net/en/

October 24, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese actor Kouji Moritsugu (L) and Ultraseven (R) pose for photo as they attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo on Monday, October 24, 2022. The 35th movie festival will be held from October 24 through November 2.(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Junko Koshino, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony atTokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Etsushi Toyokawa, Shinobu Terajima, Ryoko Hirosue, Ryuichi Hiroki, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Erika Toda, Mei Nagano, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Ryuichi Hiroki, Etsushi Toyokawa, Shinobu Terajima, Ryoko Hirosue, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Junko Koshino, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Shigen, Masaya Kato, Awich, Gordon Maeda, Yoshihiro Hanno, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Katsumi Yanagijima, Marie-christine De Navacelle, Julie Taymor, Joao Pedro Rodrigues, Shim Eun-Kyung, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Saville Chan, Cecilia Choi, Anastasia Tsang, Henick Chou, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

Le Cong Huan, Juliet Bao Ngoc Doling, Phuong Anh Dao, Ngo Quang Tuan, October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

October 24, 2022 – The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Opening Ceremony at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2022. (Photo by 2022 TIFF/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed on Afloimages.

(https://www.afloimages.com/)