Coming of Age Day 2023

January 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Twenty-year-old people in colorful kimono dresses walk at Ginza fashion district in Tokyo for the Coming-of-Age Day on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

January 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Twenty-year-old people in colorful kimono dresses walk at Asakusa entertainment district in Tokyo for the Coming-of-Age Day on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

New adults celebrate Seijin no Hi (Coming of Age Day) in Shin-Yokohama on January 9, 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. Japanese municipalities hold a special ceremony known as a Seijin shiki each year on the second Monday of January to officially welcome new adults to the the age of full legal majority. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

New adults celebrate Seijin no Hi (Coming of Age Day) in Shin-Yokohama on January 9, 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. Japanese municipalities hold a special ceremony known as a Seijin shiki each year on the second Monday of January to officially welcome new adults to the the age of full legal majority. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

Girls in furisode kimono, January 9, 2023 – Coming of Age Day in Tokyo, Japan. “Seijin no Hi” (Coming of Age Day) is held annually on the second Monday of January to congratulate all those who have reached or will reach the age of maturity. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

Girls in furisode kimono, January 9, 2023 – Coming of Age Day in Tokyo, Japan. “Seijin no Hi” (Coming of Age Day) is held annually on the second Monday of January to congratulate all those who have reached or will reach the age of maturity. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

