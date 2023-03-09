Doll maker, Kyugetsu, displays samurai dolls of Japanese baseball players for the World Baseball Classic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu displays samurai dolls of young baseball players (L-R) Roki Sasaki of Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher, Lars Nootbaar of St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Angels pitcher, Yu Darvish of San Diego Padres pitcher and Munetaka Murakami of Tokyo Yakult Swallows infielder at the company’s showroom in Tokyo on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Japan’s national baseball team members including 5 players will play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship from March 9. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu displays a samurai doll of Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Angels pitcher at the company’s showroom in Tokyo on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Japan’s national baseball team members including Ohtani will play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship from March 9. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

