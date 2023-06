Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

June 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People in their rain coats walk while hydrangea flowers are fully bloomed in Tokyo on Friday, June 9, 2023. Japan’s meteorological agency announced Tokyo metropolitan area entered rainy season on June 8. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People walk with their umbrellas while hydrangea flowers are fully bloomed in Tokyo on Friday, June 9, 2023. Japan’s meteorological agency announced Tokyo metropolitan area entered rainy season on June 8. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 9, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A woman walks with her umbrellas while hydrangea flowers are fully bloomed in Tokyo on Friday, June 9, 2023. Japan’s meteorological agency announced Tokyo metropolitan area entered rainy season on June 8. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)