Konomiya Naked Man Festival 2023

FEBRUARY 3, 2023 – Men participate in the Konomiya Hadaka Matsuri, or Naked Man Festival, in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The festival, which dates back to A.D. 767, is held annually to ward off bad luck. Thousands of men, many of whom are 25 or 42, ages considered unlucky for men in Japan, march through the streets wearing only loincloths. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com