Mount Takao Hiwatari Festival 2023

General view, March 12, 2023 – Hiwatari Festival (The Fire Walking Festival) at Mount Takao in Tokyo, Japan. The Hiwatari Festival is a popular event held annually in the second week of March. During the festival, visitors can witness a unique ritual where Yamabushi (mountain ascetic) monks walk barefoot across hot coals and embers as a form of purification and to pray for good health and fortune. Visitors can also participate in the festival, but only after most of the fire has been put out. The festival also features traditional performances, including taiko drumming and traditional dances, as well as food stalls offering local specialties. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

