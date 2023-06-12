Features, Traditional Japan

The Torigoe Matsuri 2023 held in Asakusa, Tokyo

June 11, 2023 - The Torigoe Matsuri is back after a four year hiatus. The Mikoshi (portable shrine in Japanese), is said to have a weight of 4 tons.The festival was held from June 9-11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

Written by