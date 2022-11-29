Tori no Ichi festival at Otori Shrine in Asakusa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, November 28, 2022 – Tori no Ichi festival in Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan. People gather at Otori Shrine in Asakusa area for Tori no ichi. This is an annual festival held at shrines and temples nationwide on the days of the rooster in November. Business owners go to Tori no Ichi to buy a kumade (bamboo rake) to bring in good business and good fortune. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

