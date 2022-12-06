Chichibu Night Festival 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, December 3, 2022 – Chichibu Night Festival in Saitama, Japan. Dating back to the Edo period, this traditional festival is held every year on December 2 and 3. The main festivities takes place on December 3. The Chichibu Night Festival is considered one of Japan’s top three festivals to feature floats, the others being Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and the Takayama Matsuri. The floats are decorated with lanterns, tapestries, grand wood carvings, and are accompanied by Japanese drums and flutes. The festival’s other main attraction is the fireworks display, which lasts almost two and a half hours. (Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

