“Setsubun” Bean throwing festival 2023

Local celebrities throw beans during the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Setsubun is a traditional Japanese holiday that is celebrated annually on February 3rd. It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It is associated with the lunar calendar and is a time for purification and renewal.

The main event of Setsubun is the bean-throwing ceremony. Roasted soybeans are thrown both inside and outside the homes to ward off evil spirits and to invite good luck and fortune for the coming year. The phrase “oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi” (“demons out, happiness in”) is often shouted during the ceremony.

In addition to the bean-throwing ceremony, Setsubun is also celebrated with various other customs and traditions, such as eating specially prepared foods, visiting shrines, and participating in mame-maki (bean-throwing) events at temples and shrines.

Setsubun is a significant holiday in Japan and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy, especially among families and children. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and the renewal of family ties. It is also seen as the beginning of the upcoming spring season and new life that it might bring.

(L-R)Japanese former professional wrestler Kenta Kobashi, GHC Heavyweight Champion, Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling Noah, Italian-Japanese professional wrestler and World of Stardom Champion, Giulia of World Wonder Ring Stardom, Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara of All Japan Pro Wrestling and Hiroyoshi Tenzan pose for photographers after the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

(L-R)Japanese Professional wrestlers, World of Stardom Champion, Giulia of World Wonder Ring Stardom, Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara of All Japan Pro Wrestling, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and GHC Heavyweight Champion, Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling Noah pose for photographers after the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Japanese former professional wrestler Kenta Kobashi attends the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Japanese professional wrestler, Hiroyoshi Tenzan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling attends the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

Local celebrities throw beans during the bean-throwing ceremony at Ikegami Honmonji Temple in Tokyo, Japan on February 3, 2023. (Photo by AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com