Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)

73rd Sapporo Snow Festival, February 11, 2023 – The Sapporo Snow Festival opens for the first time since 2020. Following the cancelation of the event in 2021 and 2022, organizers decided to have a scaled down festival for 2023. The snow festival is held annually for one week in early February at Odori Park showcasing snow and ice sculptures. This year’s snow festival, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the City of Sapporo. (Photo by AFLO)