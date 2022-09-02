Can you visit Japan now? Yes and here’s how.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Shinjuku Station, one of the busiest train stations in the world, is almost empty on May 1, 2020, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

September 2nd, 2022 – So can you visit Japan? The short answer is yes, but not to everyone just yet. Ever since allowing guided group tours in June 2022, Japan has been slowly opening up its borders.



Commuters walk to their offices from the Shinjuku station in Tokyo amid outbreak of the new coronavirus on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Shinkansen bullet train seats are seen empty at JR Tokyo Station during the Golden Week holiday in Japan on May 2, 2020, amid the state of emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by AFLO)



On Wednesday, August 31st, Prime Minister Kishida made an announcement which will allow tourists to visit without a guide starting from September 7th. There are however still some conditions.



Domestic departure floor at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan is crowded with tourists during the New Year holidays on December 29, 2021.



Empty seats during the Coming of Age Day ceremony in Yokohama, Japan on January 11, 2021. This was shot during the second state of emergency in Tokyo area due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by AFLO)

Japan will allow unguided tours from 98 countries and the limit for daily entries into Japan will be raised to 50,000.



Young people wearing face masks attend their Coming of Age Day ceremony in Yokohama, Japan on January 11, 2021, amid the second state of emergency in Tokyo area due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by AFLO)



Empty shopping district of Dotonbori, Osaka on January 14, 2021. This was taken a day after the country expanded the COVID-19 coronavirus state of emergency to seven more regions and tightened border restrictions. (Photo by Itaru Chiba/AFLO)

In addition to the announcement, Japan is dropping the requirement for pre-arrival PCR tests for tourists who have already received three approved Covid-19 vaccines.



People walking at the Dotonbori entertainment district during the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Osaka on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Japanese government announced to expand a COVID-19 state of emergency on May 14. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Shohei Ohno, a member of the men’s 78-kilogram judo team, looks up at the empty stands after finishing his pre-game practice session. On this day, he won the gold medal at the Nippon Budokan on July 26, 2021.

People who might be interested in going on an unguided tour in Japan though will need to know the following.



A sellout crowd during a match between PSG and Kawasaki Frontale. Paris Saint Germain or PSG were doing a PSG Japan Tour 2022 in Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



A ghostly scene at the Shibuya Crossing. This was when Japanese Prime Minister Abe made an official announcement declaring Tokyo under the state of emergency in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by AFLO)

Before booking a trip to Japan, visitors are required to have a sponsor or to have a travel agency they can get in contact with. This a measure in case if a visitor gets infected with the coronavirus. If tourists enter without a sponsor, they will not be allowed enter Japan.



Halloween 2021. A large crowd of people walk through the Shibuya Crossing for Halloween in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naho Kitayama, Mainichi Newspaper/AFLO)

The photos shown in this article illustrate the situation in Japan at the peak of Covid outbreak and as life slowly returned to normal.

