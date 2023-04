Cherry blossoms in full bloom in other Prefectures

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 31, 2023, Hatsukaichi, Japan – A five-storied pagoda is seen behind fully bloomed cherry blossoms at Miyajima island in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan on Friday, March 31, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 30, 2023, Hiroshima, Japan – World’s Heritage A-bomb Dome is seen behind fully bloomed cherry blossoms at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 31, 2023, Hatsukaichi, Japan – Japanese deers are seen under fully bloomed cherry blossoms at Miyajima island in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan on Friday, March 31, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 31, 2023, Iwakuni, Japan – The Kintaikyo wooden arch bridge is seen behind fully bloomed cherry blossoms over the Nishiki river at Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan on Friday, March 31, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

People walk along cherry blossom trees in Dankazura, a road leading to Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Yosuke Tanaka/AFLO)

