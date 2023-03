Early cherry blossoms in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 6, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Fully bloomed early flowering cherry blossoms are displayed at a river bank in Tokyo on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com.