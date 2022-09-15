Halloween is here at Tokyo Disneyland

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Visitors enter the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Halloween has arrived at Tokyo Disneyland. This special Halloween-themed event starts from September 15th until October 31st. The event can be enjoyed at both parks, Disney Land and Disney Sea. The dressup event started one day early from September 14th. Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea does not have space for changing clothes, so visitors are to change clothes and do makeup at home or at the hotel they are staying at before going to either theme parks.



Visitors dressed in costumes from Disney characters pose for photo at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



Disney character Minnie Mouse reacts to visitors from a float during a Halloween parade at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



Disney character Minnie Mouse reacts to visitors from a float during a Halloween parade at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



Disney character Mickey Mouse reacts to visitors from a float during a Halloween parade at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.