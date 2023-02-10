Heavy snowfall in Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures for first time in 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

People holding umbrellas walk on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo on February 10, 2023, in Japan. The Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning for central Tokyo. It may change to rain on Friday night and create hazardous road conditions on roads in the evening rush hour. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

People wait for the train at the station under snowfall in Tokyo on February 10, 2023, in Japan. The Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning for central Tokyo. It may change to rain on Friday night and create hazardous road conditions on roads in the evening rush hour. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

People holding umbrellas walk on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo on February 10, 2023, in Japan. The Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning for central Tokyo. It may change to rain on Friday night and create hazardous road conditions on roads in the evening rush hour. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

February 10, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A macaque shivers from the cold in snow at the Inokashira Park Zoo in Tokyo on Friday, February 10, 2023. A heavy snowfall warning was issued in Tokyo Metropolitan area by the Meteorological Agency. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 10, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – The Inokashira park is covered with snow in Tokyo on Friday, February 10, 2023. A heavy snowfall warning was issued in Tokyo Metropolitan area by the Meteorological Agency. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 10, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People walk in snow at a terminal station in Tokyo on Friday, February 10, 2023. A heavy snowfall warning was issued in Tokyo Metropolitan area by the Meteorological Agency. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

