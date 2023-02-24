JAL, ANA, and SkyDrive are selected for the operators of flying vehicles at the Expo 2025 in Osaka

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

February 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s flying vehicle venture SkyDrive displays a scale model of the company’s latest eVTOL SD-05 as the company was selected for a company to participate the Smart Mobility Expo at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai at a presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. SkyDrive and other three companies will operate flying vehicles (eVTOLs) between the Expo site and airports/Osaka city in 2025. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s flying vehicle venture SkyDrive president Tomohiro Fukuzawa speaks as the company was selected for a company to participate the Smart Mobility Expo at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai at a presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. SkyDrive and other three companies will operate flying vehicles (eVTOLs) between the Expo site and airports/Osaka city in 2025. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings president Koji Shibata speaks as the company was selected for a company to participate the Smart Mobility Expo at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai at a presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. ANA holdings with Joby Aviation of the United States and other three companies will operate flying vehicles (eVTOLs) between the Expo site and airports/Osaka city in 2025. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai mascot Myaku-Myaku is displayed as the four companies were selected to participate the Smart Mobility Expo at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai at a presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Four companies will operate flying vehicles (eVTOLs) between the Expo site and airports/Osaka city in 2025. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – World Expo 2025 Minister Naoki Okada smiles with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai mascot Myaku-Myaku as the four companies were selected to participate the Smart Mobility Expo at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai at a presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Four companies will operate flying vehicles (eVTOLs) between the Expo site and airports/Osaka city in 2025. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)