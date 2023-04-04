Japan Airlines (JAL) holds welcome ceremonies for new employees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

April 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan Airlines (JAL) president Yuji Akasaka delivers a speech before newly hired employees at JAL’s entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, April 3, 2023. JAL group hired 2,000 new employees this year. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

For companies in Japan, beginning of April is the welcoming of new hires or Shinshakaijin. Shinshakaijin refers to new members of society in Japan, particularly those who have recently graduated from university and entering into the workforce. This term is often used to describe the challenges and issues faced by these young workers as they adjust to the expectations and demands of their employers and navigate the complexities of Japanese corporate culture. Overall, Shinshakaijin represents an important demographic in Japan, and their experiences and perspectives are shaping the future of the country’s economy, society, and culture.

April 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan Airlines (JAL) president Yuji Akasaka (C) and newly hired employees fly their paper planes at JAL’s entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, April 3, 2023. JAL group hired 2,000 new employees this year. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

April 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Newly hired Japan Airlines (JAL) employees listen to president Yuji Akasaka’s speech at JAL’s entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, April 3, 2023. JAL group hired 2,000 new employees this year. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

April 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan Airlines (JAL) president Yuji Akasaka speaks to reporters after JAL’s entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, April 3, 2023. JAL group hired 2,000 new employees this year. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

April 3, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japan Airlines (JAL) president Yuji Akasaka delivers a speech before newly hired employees at JAL’s entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, April 3, 2023. JAL group hired 2,000 new employees this year. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)