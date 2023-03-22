Japan wins the 2023 WBC Tournament

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

A baseball fan gets interviewed while holding a special edition version of the Yomiuri Newspaper celebrating Team Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on March 22, 2023, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan. Japan defeated team USA 3-2 in the tournament final held in Miami to record their third championship title.(Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

A newspaper worker hands out a special edition version of the Yomiuri Newspaper celebrating Team Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on March 22, 2023, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan. Japan defeated team USA 3-2 in the tournament final held in Miami to record their third championship title.(Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

A newspaper worker hands out a special edition version of the Yomiuri Newspaper celebrating Team Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on March 22, 2023, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan. Japan defeated team USA 3-2 in the tournament final held in Miami to record their third championship title.(Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

A large screen in Shibuya displays a news flash announcing Team Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on March 22, 2023, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan. Japan defeated Team USA 3-2 in the tournament final held in Miami to record their third championship title.(Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

A baseball fan gets interviewed while holding a special edition version of the Yomiuri Newspaper celebrating Team Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on March 22, 2023, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan. Japan defeated team USA 3-2 in the tournament final held in Miami to record their third championship title.(Photo by Keiichi Miyashita/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com