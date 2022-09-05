Maker Faire Tokyo 2022 at Tokyo Big Sight

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



September 3, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – An engineer, Osamu Hasegawa, demonstrates the smallest electric motorcycle “MicroBike E”. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



September 3, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – An engineer, Tatsuya Nii, demonstrates his power suit powered by using air pressure. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



September 3, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – An engineer, Degochi, demonstrates his smallest electric motorcycle measuring 610mm x 360mm x 440mm. It is Japan’s smallest electric motorcycle that can cruise on the Japanese public roads, legally. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



September 4, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s Micro Hovercraft Laboratory owner Hideyasu Ito demonstrates his latest micro hovercraft which has four air skirts. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



September 4, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – An enginner, Ooedo Technica, displays a DJ mixer using cassette tapes, “Cassette Tape DJ”. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)