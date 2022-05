Nakagin Capsule Tower Demolition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



A general view of the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan on October 5, 2021. (Photo by AFLO)



Demolition work continues at Nakagin Capsule Tower, an iconic structure designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan on May 19, 2022. (Photo by AFLO)



Demolition work continues at Nakagin Capsule Tower, an iconic structure designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan on May 19, 2022. (Photo by AFLO)



A general view of the Nakagin Capsule Tower in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan on October 5, 2021. (Photo by AFLO)