August 24, 2017, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto speaks as he wrote a music “TIME” for Italian Jeweler Bvlgari’s three-set wrist watch “Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Trilogy” at Bvlgari’s shop in Tokyo on Thursday, August 24, 2017. World’s only one limited model “Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Trilogy” will go on sale at Kobe’s watch shop Kamine with a price of 35.17 million yen. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Oscar-Winning Japanese Musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, died at the age of 71. He was known for his influential work in the fields of electronic music, film scores, and contemporary classical music. He first gained prominence in the late 1970s as a founding member of the influential electronic music group “Yellow Magic Orchestra”. Throughout his career, Sakamoto collaborated with a diverse range of musicians and artists, and has won numerous awards and accolades for his music, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and a Golden Globe. In addition to his music career, Sakamoto has also acted in several films and television shows.