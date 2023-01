Pictures of the Week (Jan. 15 – Jan. 20, 2023)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Ryo Hirose (JPN), JANUARY 18, 2023 – Cross Country Skiing : Men’s 10km Individual Pursuit Free at Mt. Van Hoevenberg during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Lin Nakanishi (JPN), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Freestyle Skiing : Women’s Ski Cross Qualification at Gore Mountain during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in North Creek, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Yuna Koga (JPN), JANUARY 17, 2023 – Freestyle Skiing : Women’s Ski Slopestyle Qualification at Gore Mountain during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in North Creek, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Yuusei Kaku (JPN), JANUARY 17, 2023 – Snowboarding : Men’s Slopestyle Qualification at Gore Mountain during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in North Creek, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Mai Mihara (JPN), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Figure Skating : Women’s Free Skating at Olympic Center during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Shun Sato (JPN), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Figure Skating : Men’s Free Skating at Olympic Center during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Motonaga Arito (JPN), JANUARY 16, 2023 – Speed Skating : Men’s 5000m at Olympic Speed Skating Oval during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Yuka Takahashi, Kotaro Kasahara (JPN), JANUARY 19, 2023 – Speed Skating : Mixed Team Relay at Olympic Speed Skating Oval during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Hinata Corazon Lack (JPN), JANUARY 16, 2023 – Ice Hockey : Women’s Preliminary Round between Japan – Czech Republic at Maxcy Hall At SUNY Potsdam during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Potsdam, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Shoichiro Go (JPN), JANUARY 18, 2023 – Biathlon : Men’s 10km Sprint at Mt. Van Hoevenberg during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

