Former PM Shinzo Abe assassinated during election event

Copies of an extra edition of a newspaper are handed out in Tokyo’s Yurakucho district on July 8, 2022 showing the news that Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot at an election campaign event in Nara earlier during the day. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister holding the post up until 2020 before stepping down for health reasons. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO)



A screen in Tokyo’s Yurakucho district on July 8, 2022 displays the news that Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot at an election campaign event in Nara earlier during the day. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister holding the post up until 2020 before stepping down for health reasons. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO)



Police officers investigate the scene where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an election campaign in the city of Nara, western Japan on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Shuzo Kayamura/AFLO)



Police officers investigate the scene where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an election campaign in the city of Nara, western Japan on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Takahiro Sanda/AFLO)



FILE PHOTO: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – Shinzo Abe, December 15, 2014, Tokyo, Japan : Japan’s Prime Minister and President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Shinzo Abe attends the press conference at the party’s headquarter in Tokyo, Japan, December 15, 2014. (Photo by AFLO)



FILE PHOTO: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – September 15, 2012, Tokyo, Japan – Five candidates running in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election shake hands at the beginning of a public debate at the Japan’s National Press Club in Tokyo on Saturday, September 15, 2012. .The LDP could win the most seats in the more powerful House of Representatives in the next general election, with its leader likely to become prime minister.They are, from left: former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba; former Chief Cabinet Secretary Nobutaka Machimura; LDP Secretary General Nobuteru Ishihara and Yoshimasa Hayashi, acting chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council. (Photo by AFLO)