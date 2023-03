Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People enjoy cherry blossom viewing party at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Cherry blossom viewing is Japan’s most popular traditions to celebrate arrival of spring. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 22, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People enjoy to ride swan boats under fully bloomed cherry blossoms at a lake of the Inokashira park in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 22, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People stroll under fully bloomed cherry blossoms along riverside promenade in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People enjoy to see cherry blossoms at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Cherry blossom viewing is Japan’s most popular traditions to celebrate arrival of spring. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 21, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People take pictures of cherry blossoms with their smart phones at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Cherry blossom viewing is Japan’s most popular traditions to celebrate arrival of spring. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com.