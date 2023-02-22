Japan bids farewell to giant panda Xiang Xiang

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Female giant panda Xiang Xiang is pictured at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, Japan on February 19, 2023, on her last day with the public before her return to China. (Photo by Hitoshi Mochizuki/AFLO)

People wait in line to see female giant panda Xiang Xiang at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, Japan on February 19, 2023, on her last day with the public before her return to China. (Photo by Hitoshi Mochizuki/AFLO)

A truck with female giant panda Xiang Xiang on board leaves the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, Japan on February 21, 2023, her day of departure to China. (Photo by Hitoshi Mochizuki/AFLO)