State Funeral for Shinzo Abe held in Tokyo

People offer flowers outside the Nippon Budokan ahead of the state funeral for Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



Members of Tokyo metropolitan police patrolling around the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on September 25, 2022. (Photo by AFLO)



People line up near the Nippon Budokan to offer flowers ahead of the state funeral for Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



The Japanese flag flies at half-mast at the Chiyoda Ward Office ahead of the state funeral for Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)