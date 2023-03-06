Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 4, 2023 – The 5th Holi Mela in Tokyo, Japan.

Holi is one of the important festivals on the Hindu calendar. It is known as a Festival of Colors. Celebrants welcome the beginning of spring with smearing different colors on the body. Each color represents a meaning: red symbolizes love and fertility; yellow is the color of turmeric, considered as the most powerful natural remedy and represents auspiciousness; blue represents the Hindu God Krishna, and green is for new beginnings.

(Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com