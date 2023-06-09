The annual International Tokyo Toy Show 2023 held in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

June 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese model Ano (L) and comedy duo Onigoe Tomahawk members Ryota Sakai (C) and Kinchan (R) pose for photo as they attend a promotional event of Japanese toy maker Bandai’s egg shaped virtual pet game “Tamagotchi Uni” at the annual Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Some 150 Japanese and foreign toy makers exhibit their latest products at a four-day exhibition. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

The annual International Tokyo Toy Show 2023 held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be from June 8 -11, 2023. June 8 and 9 are the buyer’s days and June 10 and 11 are public days.

June 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese model Ano attends a promotional event of Japanese toy maker Bandai’s egg shaped virtual pet game “Tamagotchi Uni” at the annual Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Some 150 Japanese and foreign toy makers exhibit their latest products at a four-day exhibition. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese singer Akiko Wada poses for photo as she attends a promotional event of Japanese toy maker Tomy’s figure “Transformer Optimus Primal”, the new movie character at the annual Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Some 150 Japanese and foreign toy makers exhibit their latest products at a four-day exhibition. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese toy maker Takara Tomy Arts employee displays a Honda car shaped pillow “Baby Smile Honda Sound Sitter” which creates engine sound of Honda’s sports car NSX and relaxess cranky babies as the sound feels like mother’s womb at the annual Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Some 150 Japanese and foreign toy makers exhibit their latest products at a four-day exhibition. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese toy maker Bandai displays figures of Ultraman at the annual Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Some 150 Japanese and foreign toy makers exhibit their latest products at a four-day exhibition. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)