The by-elections for the House of Representatives and Councilors have kicked off in Japan

Democratic Party for the People leader, Yuichiro Tamaki and candidate of Democratic Party for the People, Junko Okano shout slogans during the campaign for House of Representatives bye-election in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Keizo Mori/AFLO)

Candidate of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Kentaro Yazaki waves after the campaign for House of Representatives bye-election in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Keizo Mori/AFLO)

Japan’s former prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda delivers speech during the campaign for House of Representatives bye-election in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Keizo Mori/AFLO)

Secretary-General of Liberal Democratic Party, Toshimitsy Motegi and candidate of Liberal Democratic Party, Eri Arfiya shout slogans during the campaign for House of Representatives bye-election in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Keizo Mori/AFLO)

Democratic Party for the People leader, Yuichiro Tamaki and candidate of Democratic Party for the People, Junko Okano shout slogans during the campaign for House of Representatives bye-election in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Keizo Mori/AFLO)

