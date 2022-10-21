The US dollar is traded 150 yen against Japanese yen

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

October 21, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – The U.S. dollar is traded at 150 yen level against Japanese yen at a foreign exchange market in Tokyo on Friday, October 21, 2022. Japanese yen marked a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

October 21, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – This picture shows Bank of Japan head office in Tokyo on Friday, October 21, 2022. Japanese yen weakened in the lower 150 yen range against the U.S. dollar as the interest rate gap widens between Bank of Japan and FRB in the U.S. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

