Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 opens at Mahuhari Messe on January 13, 2023 in Chiba, Japan. The event will be held from January 13th – 15th. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

A model poses with a vehicle at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 at Mahuhari Messe on January 13, 2023 in Chiba, Japan. The event will be held from January 13th – 15th. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

Models pose with a vehicle at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 at Mahuhari Messe on January 13, 2023 in Chiba, Japan. The event will be held from January 13th – 15th. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

January 13, 2023, Chiba, Japan – Japan’s automobile giant Honda Motor displays concept vehicle “civic Type R-GT Concept” for the GT car race at an annual custom car show “Tokyo Auto Salon” in Chiba, suburban Tokyo on Friday, January 13, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

January 13, 2023, Chiba, Japan – Japan’s automobile giant Nissan Motor COO Ashwani Gupta displays the new GT-R sports vehicles at an annual custom car show “Tokyo Auto Salon” in Chiba, suburban Tokyo on Friday, January 13, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

January 13, 2023, Chiba, Japan – Japan’s automobile giant Toyota Motor president Akio Toyoda displays concept models of electric and hydrogen vehicles at an annual custom car show “Tokyo Auto Salon” in Chiba, suburban Tokyo on Friday, January 13, 2023. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com