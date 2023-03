Tokyo sees an early record start to cherry blossom season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 14, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People admire cherry blossoms at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Japan’s Meteorological Agency announced cherry trees came into blooms in Tokyo area on March 14. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 14, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A bird perches on a branch of cherry tree at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Japan’s Meteorological Agency announced cherry trees came into blooms in Tokyo area on March 14. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 14, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – People admire cherry blossoms at the Ueno park in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Japan’s Meteorological Agency announced cherry trees came into blooms in Tokyo area on March 14. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)