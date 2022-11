Total lunar eclipse observed in Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

November 8, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Total lunar eclipse is observed in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 while Uranus is approaching to the lunar underneath. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

November 8, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Total lunar eclipse is observed behind lit up autumn leaves in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

November 8, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Total lunar eclipse is observed behind lit up autumn leaves in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com