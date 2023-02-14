Valentine’s Day events in Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

February 13, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A seal holds a heart shaped float in a fish tank for a special event of St. Valentine’s Day at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo on Monday, February 13, 2023, one day before the St. Valentine’s Day. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 13, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A small clawed otter gives a heart shaped crystal glass object to a trainer for a special event of St. Valentine’s Day at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo on Monday, February 13, 2023, one day before the St. Valentine’s Day. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

February 8, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – A female diver feeds a heart shaped oppossum shrimps to fish at a preview of feeding event ahead of the Valentine’s Day at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The aquarium will have special feeding events on February 13 and 14. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

