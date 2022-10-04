Visual Summary: Antonio Inoki

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Portrait of Antonio Inoki, December 17, 2019 (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

Antonio Inoki has recently passed away on October 1st, 2022 at the age of 79. He was a professional wrestler, martial artist (including mixed martial arts), politician, and a promoter of professional wrestling in Japan. We, at Nippon News, have compiled a collection of photos looking back on the life of Antonio Inoki.

Born in Yokohama, Japan, he moved to Brazil at the age of 14 along with his family. As a child he excelled at track and field. Even after emigrating to Brazil, Inoki has won regional championships in shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw. He has also won the All Brazilian championships in shot put and discus throw.

While in Brazil, at the age of 17, Inoki met Rikidozan, his mentor, who was famous in the Professional Wrestling scene. After meeting Rikidozan, Inoki went back to Japan for the Japan Pro Wrestling Alliance (JWA) as Rikidozan’s disciple.

In the picture above: Muhammed Ali (right) poses to punch Antonio Inoki at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo, Japan. The two fighters were there to for a press conference before the highly anticipated match. June 1976 (Photo by Nikkan Sports/AFLO)

June 26, 1976 (Photo by Nikkan Sports/AFLO)

Antonio Inoki was most well known for fighting against Muhammad Ali in one of the first televised mixed martial arts matches. The match went on for 15 rounds.

February 6, 1986. (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

In the picture above: Professional wrestling match at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Inoki headbutting his opponent, Yoshiaki Fujiwara.

December 1, 1990 (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

Following in his father’s footsteps, Inoki entered politics in 1989. A year later, in 1990, he made a trip or an “unofficial one-man diplomatic mission” to Iraq to free Japanese hostages before the Gulf War. He was partially successful. Inoki was able to manage to free 36 captive Japanese nationals out of 41, after negotiating with Saddam Hussein. The picture above shows Antonio Inoki, as a member of the House of Councillors of Japan, making a speech at the press conference held in Baghdad, Iraq.

December 2, 1990 (Photo by Nikkan Sports/AFLO)

In addition to attending the press conference, Inoki has attended a ‘Peace Festival’ in Iraq. This was to commemorate peace among Iraqis and Americans.

In the picture above: Antonio Inoki at Koryo Airport, North Korea. September 2, 2014 (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

Inoki has made numerous trips to North Korea which totals to 38 times. The motive for these visits was to achieve diplomatic peace through the means of sports. Rikidozan, Inoki’s mentor, was born in a northern region which is now North Korea. This became a key contributing factor in Inoki’s future decision to travel to the country.

“Festival of Peace” event in North Korea. Antonio Inoki along with former NWA champion Ric Flair (right) in front of 190,000 North Korean spectators. Special guest, Muhammed Ali has also made the trip with Inoki. April 29, 1995 (Photo by The Sports Nippon Newspapers/AFLO)

Antonio Inoki’s retirement match at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. His opponent was Don Frye. APRIL 4, 1998 (Photo by Yukio Hiraku/AFLO)

In 2008, during the Great Recession, Antonio Inoki can be seen hitting a cake in the sense of destroying the “recession”. The performace took place at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan. August 15, 2008 (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

Antonio Inoki’s retirement match at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. April 4, 1998 (Photo by Tokyo Sports/AFLO)

