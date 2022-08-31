Visual Summary: Bidding farewell to The Giant Ferris Wheel at Palette Town in Odaiba, Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

An aerial view of Koto Ward. Aomi Station, Rainbow Bridge, and Tokyo Tower can be seen in the picture. (Photo by Hisao Osonou/AFLO)

August 31st, 2022 – Today is the final day to ride one of Odaiba’s famous attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, also known as the Daikanransha (meaning the “big ferris wheel” in Japanese).



Palette Town in Odaiba, Tokyo. (Photo by Nobuyuki Yoshikawa/AFLO)

Standing at 115 meters or 377 feet, the Daikanransha was the tallest in the world at the time when Palette Town entertainment complex opened in March 1999. Passengers on the Ferris wheel can see Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Skytree, and a very beautiful view of Tokyo City.



The Giant Sky Wheel aka Daikanrnasha and its colorful gondolas. (Photo by AFLO)



Dusk view of the The Giant Sky Wheel/Daikanransha and Mount Fuji in the background. (Photo by Tetsuro Sato/AFLO)

Ever since the announcement of Palette Town’s closure in July 2021, the surrounding facilities such as Zepp Tokyo, Toyota Mega Web, and Venus Fort have already been shut down.



Night shot of the Giant Ferris Wheel/Daikanransha. (Photo by AFLO)

The Daikanransha attracted not only to Japanese visitors, but visitors from abroad as well. After the demolition of Palette Town, construction of a new multipurpose arena and new commercial facilities are expected to be built.

Time-lapse of the Giant Ferris Wheel/Daikanransha taken from late afternoon till nighttime. (Video by Hideki Minewaki/AFLO)

Video of Odaiba during sunset with the Giant Ferris Wheel/Daikanransha with Mount Fuji in the background. (Video by K.Fujimura/AFLO)

Video of Odaiba during dusk with the Giant Ferris Wheel/Daikanransha, plane fyling by, and Mount Fuji in the background. (Video by K.Fujimura/AFLO)

Long lines are to be expected for today as people bid farewell to the Daikanransha after more than 20 years in operation.

