1st FIG Parkour World Championships in Tokyo, Japan

General view, OCTOBER 14, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Opening Ceremony at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Dimitrios Kyrsanidis (GRE), OCTOBER 15, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Men’s Freestyle Qualification at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Miranda Tibbling (SWE), OCTOBER 15, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Speed Semi-final at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Ella Bucio (MEX), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Freestyle Qualification at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Adela Merkova (CZE), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Freestyle Qualification at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Bohdan Kolmakov (UKR), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Men’s Speed Final at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Hanaho Yamamoto (JPN), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Freestyle Qualification at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Yui Iwasaki (JPN), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Freestyle Qualification at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Steffany Navarro (ESP), Miranda Tibbling (SWE), Lilou Ruel (FRA), OCTOBER 15, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Women’s Speed Award Ceremony at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Gaozheng Teng (CHN), Dimitrios Kyrsanidis (GRE), Davide Rizzi (ITA), OCTOBER 15, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Men’s Freestyle Award Ceremony at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Hanaho Yamamoto (JPN), Ella Bucio (MEX), Adela Merkova (CZE), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Woen’s Freestyle Award Ceremony at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Andrea Consolini (ITA), Bohdan Kolmakov (UKR), Tangui van Schingen (NED), OCTOBER 16, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Men’s Speed Award Ceremony at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

General view, OCTOBER 15, 2022 – Parkour : 1st FIG Parkour World Championships Men’s Speed Training at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

